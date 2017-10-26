What I will miss after my tenure – Fayose
Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, on Tuesday declared that the only thing he would miss after relinquishing power is Ekiti people, who gave him immense support while in office. The governor also declined comment on his car, Mercedes Benz Jeep, G Wagon, which got burnt at Apapa-Osodi expressway in Lagos State on Wednesday. Speaking […]
What I will miss after my tenure – Fayose
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!