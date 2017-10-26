Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

What I will miss after my tenure – Fayose

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, on Tuesday declared that the only thing he would miss after relinquishing power is Ekiti people, who gave him immense support while in office. The governor also declined comment on his car, Mercedes Benz Jeep, G Wagon, which got burnt at Apapa-Osodi expressway in Lagos State on Wednesday. Speaking […]

What I will miss after my tenure – Fayose

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.