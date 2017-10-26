What I will miss after my tenure – Fayose

Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, on Tuesday declared that the only thing he would miss after relinquishing power is Ekiti people, who gave him immense support while in office. The governor also declined comment on his car, Mercedes Benz Jeep, G Wagon, which got burnt at Apapa-Osodi expressway in Lagos State on Wednesday. Speaking […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

