Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Rodrigo Alves aka Human Ken Doll reveals plans to become a WOMAN: ‘I refuse to age as a man’ – OK! Magazine

Posted on Oct 25, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


OK! Magazine

Rodrigo Alves aka Human Ken Doll reveals plans to become a WOMAN: 'I refuse to age as a man'
OK! Magazine
RODRIGO Alves is famed for his love of cosmetic surgery, after spending an eye-watering £400,000 on surgery over the years. By Kathryn Knight. Wednesday, October 25, 2017. Play Video. Play. Mute. Current Time 0:00. /. Duration Time 0:00. Loaded: 0%.
What is Human Ken Doll Rodrigo Alves net worth and what did he look like pre-surgery?Daily Star
Human Ken Doll spends $25k on surgery to become a human Barbie, now wants to be a womanNEWS.com.au
Strange! Plastic surgery addict spends Ksh2.5m to feminize hairline, wants to live as a womanTUKO.CO.KE

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.