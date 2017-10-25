Pages Navigation Menu

What Makarfi told PDP chairmanship aspirants in closed-door meeting

Posted on Oct 25, 2017

Senator Ahmed Makarfi, Chairman, Peoples Democratic Party National Caretaker Committee, says his committee has no power on micro-zoning of elective positions. He said this Tuesday night at a meeting with eight national chairmanship aspirants at the party’s secretariat in Abuja. Makarfi said: “As a committee, our powers are limited to the decisions taken at the […]

