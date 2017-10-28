What Nigeria must do to avoid war – Pastor Adeboye – Daily Post Nigeria

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Oct 28, 2017


What Nigeria must do to avoid war – Pastor Adeboye
The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, RCCG, Worldwide, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has warned Nigerians to stop talking about war. Adeboye said Nigerians should concentrate on praying for the country instead of talking about war.
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

