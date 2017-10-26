Pages Navigation Menu

What secret does Hushpuppi & his friends turned enemies have in connection with jailed fraudster, ‘Larry Hoover’ ?

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Back in July 2017, a 27-year-old Nigerian fraudster – Fawaz Olanrewaju Animasaun aka “Larry Hoover” was sentenced to two years in jail in the United States for defrauding people out of nearly $1 million. Turns out Hushppi and his friends turned enemies, Mompha and Classicbaggie, have a dark secret in connection with what supposedly happened to Larry. Hushpuppi is …

