What the hell has happened to the great Juventus defence? – Goal.com
|
Goal.com
|
What the hell has happened to the great Juventus defence?
Goal.com
At a shareholders meeting at the Allianz Stadium in Turin on Tuesday, Juventus president Andrea Agnelli confirmed that the club was in rude financial health, revealing an annual profit of €42 million. In his address, he reserved particular praise for …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!