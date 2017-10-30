What Tinubu Told Journalists After Meeting With Buhari

A National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Asiwaju Tinubu, has told journalists, on Monday, not to ask him questions on the current clamour for President Muhammadu Buhari’s re-election in 2019.

The former governor of Lagos state made this known during an interview with State House correspondents shortly after meeting behind closed doors with the President at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

When asked whether he agree with different groups and individuals calling on Buhari to seek re-election in 2019, Tinubu simply said, “Don’t discuss that one with me.”

He however responded on other questions as he said his discussion with Buhari – which was pertaining the country and leadership – was fruitful and productive.

“I just met with the president. Our discussion was fruitful, productive and it was about the country and leadership as a whole. And that got him excited and happy,” he said. “I have confidence in this president, there is no doubt about that. We worked hard to bring about the government, there are certain things that are unpredictable and those are things that can lean itself to gossips, insinuations and all of that. “But once you create leadership and it is functioning, you don’t have to babysit that leadership unless there is a loss of confidence and I don’t have that. “You know me. I’ve not known to shy away from talking my mind and rebelling if it is necessary and taking charge of things that I believe are necessary.”

Tinubu further described as “myth” the claims that he is not happy with the President because he has been sidelined by a cabal.

In his reaction to the report of a cabal in the presidency, Tinubu said:

“What is the myth in this leadership thing? What is cabal? It’s a myth. “We are the party of the people for the people and by the people and this is a democratic environment. Each of us has our roles to play and that is why we are playing it. “I don’t believe in the myth, I believe in confidence building, the trust that we have in the president. In the journey of democracy you are going to have twists and turns, you are going to have conflicts. Conflicts resolution mechanisms is inbuilt on how you handle your party and the governance and the party are joined by the hips.”

The post What Tinubu Told Journalists After Meeting With Buhari appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

