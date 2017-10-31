‘What you have been preaching is unhealthy, that’s all I meant’ – Ubi Franklin explains himself to Freeze after the OAP called him out for being disrespectful

Freeze has reacted to Ubi Franklin’s statement on Linda Ikeji TV’s The Report Card show that his opinion on tithing was rubbish. Ubi Franklin, who was a guest on the show, shared his opinion on Tithing and dismissed Freeze’s criticism against enriching pastors through it. According to him; “I pay my tithe. I’m not even interested in that rubbish …

The post ‘What you have been preaching is unhealthy, that’s all I meant’ – Ubi Franklin explains himself to Freeze after the OAP called him out for being disrespectful appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

