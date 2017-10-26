Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘When he walked into the room, people would stop talking’ – Berbatov on the Ferguson effect – Goal.com

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Goal.com

'When he walked into the room, people would stop talking' – Berbatov on the Ferguson effect
Goal.com
Former Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov has spoken on the aura that Sir Alex Ferguson had around Old Trafford. The Scot took charge of the Red Devils in 1986 and did not leave until he retired in 2013. During that time, he oversaw a period of …
Life at Spurs, Man United and more — Dimitar Berbatov talks to ESPN FCESPN.co.uk (blog)
Dimitar Berbatov Reveals Advice He Gave Anthony Martial At MonacoSPORTbible
Ex-Fulham and Manchester United man Dimitar Berbatov explains thinking behind infamous 'keep calm' t-shirtgetwestlondon

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.