Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘When my world was falling apart, your call was the first I received’ -Toke Makinwa celebrates Ice Prince on his birthday

Posted on Oct 30, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Media personality, Toke Makinwa, has gone all out to celebrate Chocolate City rapper, Ice Prince who just turned 31 today. Toke Makinwa who recounted past memories and how the rapper gave her a shoulder to lean on, wrote; “Cool kid 😎, cool as ICE…. you are too cool for school. Happy birthday Panshak, true Scorpio ❤️ I remember when my …

The post ‘When my world was falling apart, your call was the first I received’ -Toke Makinwa celebrates Ice Prince on his birthday appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.