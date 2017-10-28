WHO attributes polio to mistrust, inadequate funding in Nigeria

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has attributed the lingering cases of polio in Nigeria to “mistrust and inadequate funding” of the National Immunisation Programmes (NIP) against the six child-killer diseases by the people and governments.

Nigeria is the only country in Africa yet to eradicate polio, with the last case reported in Monguno area of Borno State on August 21, this year.

Speaking at an interactive session with members of the Journalists Against Polio (JAP) at the Emergency Operation Centre (EOC), Maiduguri, an official of WHO, Dr. Sunday Audu, said even though neighboring countries have similar culture and norms, the people in Nigeria seemed to have no trust and confidence in their governments in running their daily affairs.

“In Northern Nigeria, where the people share the same culture and norms with polio-free neighbouring countries of Niger, Chad and

Cameroon, they have lost confidence and trust in government that funds and implements routine immunisation programmes,” he said, adding that the relationships between the people and their governments running their affairs at national and state levels made them “unhappy with government.”

He noted: “Funding of the routine immunisation in the country is going down and down, as various governments cannot pay their counterpart funding, as contained in the agreements on eradication of all preventable diseases.

“The extra push by the global community on immunisation has not eradicated the preventable diseases from the country, compared to our neighbouring countries and India that are polio-free since 2012.”

Citing Cameroun, he said if a household does not immunise its children, the non-complaint person would be arrested by the Police, while you cannot enter Saudi Arabia country, for either business or pilgrimage, without taking oral polio vaccine and a certificate for yellow fever to match.

“These routine and compulsory vaccines against the killer diseases are not because of you, as an individual traveller or visitor, but to

protect lives of other people in Saudi Arabia,” he explained.

Audu further disclosed that out of 5, 180 cases of cholera in the country, the Muna Corridor in Borno recorded 2, 608 cases, while

Monguno had 1, 727.

He said because of the proactive measures adopted by WHO, UNICEF, MSF and other UN health humanitarian agencies, Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC), Mafa, Dikwa, and Guzamala areas had 58, 736, 17 and 33 cases, respectively.

