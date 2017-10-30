WHO cancels goodwill ambassador role of Zimbabwe prime minister – WJBD Online
|
WJBD Online
|
WHO cancels goodwill ambassador role of Zimbabwe prime minister
WJBD Online
Deaan Vivier/Foto24/Gallo Images/Getty Images(GENEVA) — The World Health Organization (WHO) has revoked the appointment of Zimbabwe's prime minister as a goodwill ambassador after a public outcry. Robert Mugabe will no longer become WHO's …
Reality check on Mugabe envoy post
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!