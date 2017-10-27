Who is Bear Grylls? Former SAS serviceman turned television action man – Daily Star
|
Daily Star
|
Who is Bear Grylls? Former SAS serviceman turned television action man
Daily Star
Television's own action man is known for his show Born Survivor, which ran from 2006 to 2011, but has had a number of other series since. Bear isn't even the survivalist's real name, as he was born Edward Michael Grylls and Bear was a nickname given to …
Boxing champ Anthony Joshua reveals his biggest fear in Bear Grylls's new ITV show
Who is Bear Grylls, what's his real name and why is he called Bear? All the info on the survivalist
Bear Grylls: 'Anthony Joshua is one man I would like fighting alongside me'
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!