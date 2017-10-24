WHO, NMA blame govt, insecurity for poor vaccination reach

From Gyang Bere, Jos The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) and the World Health Organisation (WHO), said insecurity, lack of commitment by the federal government and parents are responsible for the declining immunization coverage among Nigeria children. National Chairman, NMA Prof. Mike Ozovehe Ogirima disclosed this at the Government House Jos to sensitize the nation on declining immunization coverage in the country and urged the federal and states government to act fast to reverse the trend. Prof. Ogirima, who was represented by NMA Chairman, Plateau State, Dr. Bazel Titus, lamented that children under five years are unprotected and are at the risk of dying from vaccine preventable diseases such as measles, diphtheria, perthssis and tuberculosis. “Security compromised spots in the country and lack of commitment by some parents and care givers to take children for immunization is responsible for the declining immunization coverage in some parts of the country.” He urged President Muhammadu Buhari to fully operationalize the National Health Act, 2014 which made provisions among others the provision of not less than 1% of consolidated revenue as Basic Health Provision Fund to carter for the vulnerable. Prof. Ogirima said funds for the Act should be budgeted in the 2018 fiscal year and transparently utilize under direct supervision of the presidency. Plateau State Coordinator of WHO, Wadzingi Bassi, during a walk by a conglomeration of Rotary Clubs in Jos, said Nigeria and Africa are deprived of being deleted from the polio endemic countries of the world due to the last case recorded in Borno State. “Concerted efforts need to be made by government in eradicating polio; every child must be reached no matter how remote the place of residence. Presently, there are two inaccessible local government areas in Borno State and one in Yobe State that polio vaccinators cannot reach, due to insecurity and we don’t know what is happening there.”

