WHO records 90% drop in Polio cases

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it recorded more than 90 per cent decrease in polio outbreak in Africa in 2012. Its Plateau State Coordinator, Mr Basi Wadzin, said this during the polio vaccine administration to children at the Primary Health Care Centre in Jos North Local Government organised by Rotary Club, District 9125. He […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

