WHO records 90% drop in Polio cases

Posted on Oct 26, 2017 in Health | 0 comments

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says it recorded more than 90 per cent decrease in polio outbreak in Africa in 2012. Its Plateau State Coordinator, Mr Basi Wadzin, said this during the polio vaccine administration to children at the Primary Health Care Centre in Jos North Local Government organised by Rotary Club, District 9125. He said that globally, 350,000 to 1,000 cases of polio outbreaks were recorded annually in the 80s.

