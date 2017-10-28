WHO To Immunize 300,000 People Against Cholera In Borno

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has disclosed that it will immunise 300,000 people against cholera in Borno.

This is contained in the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN-OCHA), Humanitarian Situation Report for the Month of September.

In the report, it said that the organisation in collaboration with other health development partners would also conduct another round of Oral Cholera Vaccination exercise in the state.

Reports indicate that the immunisation exercise would be conducted at Internally Displaced Persons camps and host communities of Damasak, Banki, Bama, Gamburu, Ngala and Pulka.

The report read in part, “For the first time in Nigeria; an Oral Cholera Vaccines was carried out between Sept. 18 and 22 to protect communities and prevent further spread of the disease. The first round campaign reached close to 850,000 people through combination of fixed and mobile strategies. “The request for the additional vaccines is to be submitted to the International Coordination Group on Vaccines Provision pending the clearance and approval of the state and health authorities”.

The UN-OCHA report shows that 4,360 suspected or confirmed cholera cases and 60 related deaths were recorded in Borno in September.

According to NAN, it notes that humanitarian organisations had scale up activities to contain the outbreak in parts of Maiduguri, Jere, Dikwa, Monguno and Mafa local government areas.

