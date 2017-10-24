Pages Navigation Menu

WHO urges more efforts to eradicate polio in Nigeria, others

Posted on Oct 24, 2017

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stressed the need to redouble efforts to eradicate the polio disease in Nigeria, Afghanistan and Pakistan. WHO stated this in a statement to mark the 2017 World Polio Day. “In 2017, so far, 12 cases of polio have been reported in just two countries. “Today, only three endemic countries…

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

