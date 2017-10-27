WHO warns South Africa of “black death” plague threat

The WHO on Friday warned that South Africa is at high risk of the “black death” plague. The Black Death was one of the most devastating pandemics in human history, resulting in the deaths of an estimated 75 to 200 million people in Eurasia and peaking in Europe in the years 1346 to 1353. The plague is caused by a bacterium (Yersinia pestis) transmitted to humans from infected rats by the oriental rat flea.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

