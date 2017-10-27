Pages Navigation Menu

WHO warns South Africa of “black death” plague threat

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Health, News, South Africa

The WHO on Friday warned that South Africa is at high risk of the “black death” plague. The Black Death was one of the most devastating pandemics in human history, resulting in the deaths of an estimated 75 to 200 million people in Eurasia and peaking in Europe in the years 1346 to 1353. The plague is caused by a bacterium (Yersinia pestis) transmitted to humans from infected rats by the oriental rat flea.

Hello. Add your message here.