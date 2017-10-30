“Why Africa is Underdeveloped” – Royal News (satire) (press release) (blog)
|
“Why Africa is Underdeveloped”
Royal News (satire) (press release) (blog)
The Vice -Chancellor of Kwara State University( KWASU) Malete , Professor AbdulRasheed Na' Allah on Monday criticised African universities for their inability to bring about the desired development in the continent. Also, the Nigeria's former …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!