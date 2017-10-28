Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why Anambra did not experience recession with rest of Nigeria – Obiano

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has highlighted steps his government took to keep the state out of the recession that rocked the country for more than 15 months. According to him, robust internal revenue generation mechanisms put in place by the state government and prompt payment of workers’ salaries helped keep the state out […]

Why Anambra did not experience recession with rest of Nigeria – Obiano

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.