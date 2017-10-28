Why Anambra did not experience recession with rest of Nigeria – Obiano

Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, has highlighted steps his government took to keep the state out of the recession that rocked the country for more than 15 months. According to him, robust internal revenue generation mechanisms put in place by the state government and prompt payment of workers’ salaries helped keep the state out […]

Why Anambra did not experience recession with rest of Nigeria – Obiano

