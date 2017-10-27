Why Dambazau was absent at Thursday’s FEC meeting‎

The presidency has explained why the Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazzau, was absent at the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Thursday . It said the minister was in Saudi Arabia. Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, confirmed this to journalists. Dambazzau is one of the top government […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

