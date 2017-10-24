Why Fashola, others should be banned from using generators – Sunday Oduntan

The Executive Director, Research and Advocacy of the Association of Nigerian Electricity Distributors, Sunday Oduntan, has suggested that public officers responsible for providing power should be banned from using generators. Oduntan made the call when he spoke with reporters in Lagos on Tuesday, saying that the measure was necessary to compel public officers to live […]

Why Fashola, others should be banned from using generators – Sunday Oduntan

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

