Why I conceded defeat to Buhari in 2015 – Jonathan

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that he built the Nigeria’s democracy to a stage where the country will no longer have to wait for court judgments to conclude elections. Jonathan said this at the sixth edition of African Ambassadors’ Interactive Forum and Dinner, organised by the African Third Sector Resource in Abuja, on […]

Why I conceded defeat to Buhari in 2015 – Jonathan

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

