Why I left telecommunications for music – Dr Dolor – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Why I left telecommunications for music – Dr Dolor
Vanguard
Edo State born bludgeoning singer, Osadolor Nate Asemota, aka Dr Dolor, a onetime business consultant and telecommunications expert, has revealed why he dumped his university degree and lucrative job as a telecommunications expert for the showbiz …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!