Why I left telecommunications for music – Dr Dolor

BY ROTIMI AGBANA

Edo State born bludgeoning singer, Osadolor Nate Asemota, aka Dr Dolor, a onetime business consultant and telecommunications expert, has revealed why he dumped his university degree and lucrative job as a telecommunications expert for the showbiz enterprise.

Born into the family of Chief Asemota-Ero in Edo State, the fast rising singer and record label executive who has a degree in Mathematics and Economics (Double Honours), says his passion for good music and the pity he feels for struggling artistes were his motivations for dabbling into music while abandoning his plum job as a telecommunications expert.

“My passion for good music coupled with the pain of seeing many talented young music artists struggle to realize their potential in the music industry, were my motivations for taking this direction into music” he said.

Since his debut as a musician, Dr Dolor has left the telecommunications industry to follow his long held passion for music.

He currently runs one of the fastest rising and diverse music outfits in Nigeria and Atlanta USA., Dr Dolor Entertainment, which houses talented rising stars; Ryan, Teni Entertainer and Vanila.

The post Why I left telecommunications for music – Dr Dolor appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

