Why I’m like Patience Ozokwor – Terry G

Nigerian musician, Gabriel Oche Amanyi, popularly called Terry G, has admitted that his past lifestyle hunts him. He also likened himself to Nollywood veteran actress, Patience Ozokwor, who plays role of a wicked person in movies but different in the real world. The singer said he should not be judged by things he says or […]

Why I’m like Patience Ozokwor – Terry G

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

