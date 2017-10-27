Pages Navigation Menu

Why Nigeria cannot be restructured – Gowon

Oct 27, 2017

Yakubu Gowon, former Military Head of State, has asserted that the current composition of Nigeria makes it impossible for the country to be restructured. Gowon explained that Nigeria is made up of over 500 ethnic groups and equal number of ideas about restructuring; therefore, instead of agitating for restructuring, the people must have faith in […]

