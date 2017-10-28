Why Ogun Assembly remains a rubber stamp to Amosun’s govt — Speaker

By Daud Olatunji, Abeokuta

Speaker of Ogun State House of Assembly, Suraj Adekunbi has explained that the State house of Assembly prefered to serve as rubber stamp to the State governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun’s givernment ,so as to facilitate good governance .

The Speaker who recalled that he had been accused of being a rubber stamp for Amosun said he will continue to do so to ensure good governance and progress of the state.

Adekunbi, a governorship hopeful, stated this while seeking the support of the traditional institution during a courtesy call on the Egba Traditional Council at the palace of Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo.

Adekunbi promised to consolidate on the achievements of Amosun if he is allowed to take over power in 2019 after the governor.

The Speaker said it takes someone who understands the journey of governor Amosun to succeed him in the state.

According to him, Governor Amosun has laid a very solid foundation in the area of infrastructure, education, health care delivery and housing for all, adding that he will continue the good work if allowed to serve the state as Governor.

He said, “We have a mandate to deliver to the good people of the state and your cooperation, support and fatherly role has kept us on.

“It takes anyone with understanding of the journey and started with our leader, Governor Amosun to know the history of where we started, where we are and where we are going. “APC has done a lot in the area of education, agriculture, qualitative education, quality health care delivery, housing for all and the Assembly has been playing complementary role.

“I will consolidate on the achievement of the current administration, Amosun has laid a good foundation, the good work will continue.”

Oba Gbadebo who extol the leadership virtues of the speaker said he wasn’t disappointed with the successful handling of the Assembly.

Alake and other Obas present at the conference prayed for a successful outing of the Speaker while calling his attention to the need to prioritise the welfare of the traditional rulers if voted into power.

The post Why Ogun Assembly remains a rubber stamp to Amosun’s govt — Speaker appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

