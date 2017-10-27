Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

‘Why P-Square Was Disbanded’ – The Tide

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Myjoyonline.com

'Why P-Square Was Disbanded'
The Tide
P-Square, made up of identical twin brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye which later became a musical group to be reckoned with not only in Nigeria but internationally won the Benson & Hedges sponsored Golden Tunes Music Championship in 2001 which was …
P-Square: Peter finally opens up on 4-year family feudMyjoyonline.com

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.