‘Why P-Square Was Disbanded’ – The Tide
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
'Why P-Square Was Disbanded'
The Tide
P-Square, made up of identical twin brothers, Peter and Paul Okoye which later became a musical group to be reckoned with not only in Nigeria but internationally won the Benson & Hedges sponsored Golden Tunes Music Championship in 2001 which was …
P-Square: Peter finally opens up on 4-year family feud
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!