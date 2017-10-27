Pages Navigation Menu

Why we pushed for North East Development Commission – Dogara

Posted on Oct 27, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has explained the rationale behind the creation of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) According to him, the decision to formulate the NEDC Act was reached after careful consideration on the best tool to employ for the long run rehabilitation, reconstruction and rebuilding of the North […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

