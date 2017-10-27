Why we pushed for North East Development Commission – Dogara

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, has explained the rationale behind the creation of the North East Development Commission (NEDC) According to him, the decision to formulate the NEDC Act was reached after careful consideration on the best tool to employ for the long run rehabilitation, reconstruction and rebuilding of the North […]

Why we pushed for North East Development Commission – Dogara

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

