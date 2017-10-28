Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Why we’ll not support Catalan independence – UK, EU

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The United Kingdom said it “does not and will not” recognise the unilateral declaration of independence by the Catalan regional parliament on Friday. This was stated on Friday by a spokeswoman for Prime Minister, Theresa May. Catalan lawmakers in the Spanish parliament had on Friday voted to separate from Spain. The spokesperson said in a […]

Why we’ll not support Catalan independence – UK, EU

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.