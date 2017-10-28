Why we’ll not support Catalan independence – UK, EU

The United Kingdom said it “does not and will not” recognise the unilateral declaration of independence by the Catalan regional parliament on Friday. This was stated on Friday by a spokeswoman for Prime Minister, Theresa May. Catalan lawmakers in the Spanish parliament had on Friday voted to separate from Spain. The spokesperson said in a […]

Why we’ll not support Catalan independence – UK, EU

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

