Why won’t Arsenal just get rid of Wenger? – Impact Magazine
|
Impact Magazine
|
Why won't Arsenal just get rid of Wenger?
Impact Magazine
It seems questions surrounding Wenger's competence are asked every week on Match of the Day, so is Arsenal's record really his fault and why won't they get rid of him? Arsenal were sixth in the Premier League table after their game with Watford, but …
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!