Wife of Senator Danjuma Goje is dead

Wife of Senator Danjuma Goje, representing Gombe State has been confirmed dead, this was confirmed in a statement released by her son, Ahmed Mohammed, the former first lady of Gombe State died in the United States of America after a long battle with an undisclosed illness. The brief statement reads: “With gratitude to Allah (SWT), …

The post Wife of Senator Danjuma Goje is dead appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

