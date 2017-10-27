Wife of The Guardian’s advert executive, Faboyo laid to rest

Body of the wife of Mr. Taiwo Faboyo, The Guardian’s head of Advertisement Department in Abuja Bureau, Mrs. Christiana Morenike Faboyo, was laid to rest at the family country home in Ogotun, Ekiti State yesterday.

Mrs. Faboyo, before her passing, had served in several federal ministries in Abuja. Until her death, she was a member of staff of the Federal Ministry of Power in Abuja.

Faboyo described his wife’s death as a rude shock, saying the family was looking forward to a thanksgiving celebration of her recovery from a brief illness. Waxing philosophical, the bereaved husband said “but then God knows best, even in your death we celebrate a life well spent.”

Bowing at her graveside to pay his last respect, Faboyo said Morenike epitomised selflessness, love, resilience and thanked her for being a worthy and dependable companion.

In his words: “I thank you for the rebuke, for the ground you have prepared for us, thank you for the good path you have set for our feet, and thank you for being an exceptional and amiable mother.”

The late Morenike touched many lives, many of whom arrived early to pay their last respect to a woman fondly called ‘Grandma Abuja’ by her granddaughter, Joyce. A funeral thanksgiving was immediately held at the Christ Apostolic Church, Oke-Igbala District, Ogotun in Ekiti.

