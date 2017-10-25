Wife Seeks Dissolution Of 16-year-old Marriage Over Alleged Desertion

An estranged wife, Mrs Funke Daramola, on Wednesday asked an Ado-Ekiti Customary Court to dissolve her 16-year-old marriage to her husband, Samson Daramola.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ‎petitioner seeks the dissolution on grounds of desertion, lack of care for her and the children, nonchalant attitude and love lust.

Funke, 39, told the court that whenever Samson got money, he would abandon her and her ‎four children for an upward of 12 months, without considering their welfare.

The petitioner claimed that ‎she had been the only one responsible for the education and feeding of their children.

She prayed the court to dissolve the marriage ‎because she no longer loved Samson and urged it to award the custody of the children to her for proper care.

Funke, a foodstuff dealer who resides in Dalimore Street, Ado-Ekiti, requested that her estranged husband ordered to pay N2, 500 monthly as feeding allowance for each of the four children.

The petitioner, however, said that she and Samson would be responsible for the education of the children.

She also told the court that she had packed out of her husband’s house since April because he deserted her.

The respondent, ‎a furniture maker, was not in court and the court had summoned him thrice to defend himself.

The President of the court, Mr Joseph Ogunsemi, adjourned the case until Oct.31 for judgment. (NAN)