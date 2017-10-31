Wife seeks divorce after her husband fail to feed her

A housewife, Fatima Muazu, on Tuesday begged a Minna Sharia Court to dissolve her marriage to Hassan Danshalele for an alleged constant beating. Fatima also told the court that her husband no longer provides food in the house as the head of the family. “My husband doesn’t feed me and he is also in the …

The post Wife seeks divorce after her husband fail to feed her appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

