Wike was duped, his ‘UN-backed award’ fake – APC mocks governor – Daily Post Nigeria

Wike was duped, his 'UN-backed award' fake – APC mocks governor
The All Progressives Congress, Rivers State Chapter, has alleged that Governor Nyesom Wike has resorted to “high level scam to dupe the peoples' resources and rubbish their collective intelligence.” The party made the claim while describing the award …
