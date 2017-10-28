Crystal Palace 2-2 West Ham United – BBC Sport
Crystal Palace 2-2 West Ham United
Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson felt Wilfried Zaha's 96th-minute equaliser against West Ham earned his side "scant reward" from a game they dominated. Zaha snatched Palace their fourth point of the season with the final kick of the game, turning inside …
Zaha denies Hammers with last-gasp equaliser
