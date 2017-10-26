Willie XO hits music scene with ‘Kraze’ visuals – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Willie XO hits music scene with 'Kraze' visuals
Vanguard
The much-awaited single of Willie XO has finally been released with so much talk around it. Willie-XO. The video of the song was recently dropped and is already available on some of the World's biggest outlets including iTunes, Spotify and Google Play …
