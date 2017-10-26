Willie XO hits music scene with ‘Kraze’ visuals

By Iyabo Aina

The much-awaited single of Willie XO has finally been released with so much talk around it.

The video of the song was recently dropped and is already available on some of the World’s biggest outlets including iTunes, Spotify and Google Play Store.

According to the music act, the flick was shot in Los Angeles and directed by famous Oladapo Fagbenle popularly known as Daps, who has worked with some of the world’s biggest artistes like Iggy Azalea, Kendrick Lamar, Jordin Sparks, Sean Paul, Dappy, Cris Cab as well as top Nigerian acts Wizkid and Davido.

The three minutes, 58 second video opens with a shot of an aerial view of the famous Santa Monica Mountains which has the huge inscription of Hollywood on it and then fades into a tastefully furnished mansion revealing a lady.

Willie XO standing next to the pool on the large balcony backing the hilltop with a scenic background then croons away the opening lines of his single in his baritone voice.

The video later fades into a mini-party scene and it ends with dark skyline of Los Angeles.

In his usual style Willie XO was clad in very luxury items often worn by some of the World’s biggest acts including a recently acquired Patek wrist-watch worth around N40 million and N1 million crystal encrusted Christian Louboutin sneakers.

The post Willie XO hits music scene with ‘Kraze’ visuals appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

