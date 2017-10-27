Witch camp film is Wales Africa Film Festival highlight – BBC News
|
BBC News
|
Witch camp film is Wales Africa Film Festival highlight
BBC News
A critically-acclaimed film by a Welsh-Zambian director about an African witch camp is set to be seen by audiences in Wales. Rungano Nyoni's feature I Am Not A Witch has already been shown at Cannes and Toronto film festivals, and received favourable …
'I Am Not a Witch' in Lagos
'I am Not a Witch' to Opens AFRIFF 2017
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to shareGet thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!