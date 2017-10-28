“Without Music I would Still get Girls”- Iyanya Boasts

Mavin singer Iyanya has in a new interview revealed why he isn’t married and added that it is not because of lack of female attention. The singer even boasted that if he wasn’t into music he would still get girls fawning all over him. The 31-year-old said on the matter; “How do I miss the attention…

The post “Without Music I would Still get Girls”- Iyanya Boasts appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

