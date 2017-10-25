Wizkid And Tiwa Savage Featured As Billboard’s Hottest
Just like we are anticipating The Video of Tiwa Savage’s collaboration with Wizkid, Billboard hip hop is doing the same. They featured Tiwa Savage and Wizkid on their #Twosday hottest on IG. #twosday A post shared by Billboard Hip-Hop (@billboardhiphop) on Oct 24, 2017 at 7:12am PDT source: Instagram
