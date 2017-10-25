Pages Navigation Menu

Wizkid performs with Future at the O2 Arena in London (photos/video)

Posted on Oct 25, 2017

Nigerian music superstar Wizkid, during the weekend thrilled the international audience with an excellent performance at The Future Hndrxx Tour organized by American Rapper, Future. The American singer and rapper, Future had earlier announced that Wizkid would be joining him on his The Future Hndrxx Tour. Now, the few pictures and video attached shows the …

