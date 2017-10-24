Wolf of Wall Street Jordan Belfort Thinks ICOs are Scams

There are many different opinions on the topic of cryptocurrency ICOs. A lot of countries are regulating this industry as we speak. Jordan Belfort, known as the author of Wall of Wall Street, isn’t a big fan of initial coin offerings. In fact, he claims they are “get-rich-quick schemes”. It is certainly true a lot … Continue reading Wolf of Wall Street Jordan Belfort Thinks ICOs are Scams

The post Wolf of Wall Street Jordan Belfort Thinks ICOs are Scams appeared first on NEWSBTC.

