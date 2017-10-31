Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Woman arrested for having sex with her daughter’s teenage boyfriend

Posted on Oct 31, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A Texas mother was arrested after police say she confessed to having sex with her daughter’s teenage boyfriend. The boy’s mother called the Pharr Police Department in August to report that her son had sex with his girlfriend’s mother, 44-year-old Claudia Yaneth Lopez, according to KGBT. The mother said she went through her son’s phone […]

The post Woman arrested for having sex with her daughter’s teenage boyfriend appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.