Woman bags 10 years imprisonment for cocaine trafficking

A Federal High Court in Lagos, on Tuesday convicted and sentenced a 56 years old woman, Modinat Owolabi to 10 years imprisonment for cocaine trafficking.

Justice Mohammed Aikawa sentenced the convict after she pleaded guilty to a one-count charge of drug trafficking preferred against her by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

The convict had earlier pleaded guilty when she was first arraigned before the court, and had maintained her plea when the matter came up on Tuesday.

After reviewing the facts of the case, the prosecutor, Mr Abu Ibrahim, tendered the convict’s harmonised ECOWAS passport, an E-ticket and a boarding pass obtained from her as evidence.

He also tendered three written statements of the convict, two request of scientific aid forms, a drug analysis report, and a sealed brown envelope which were all admitted as exhibits.

After tendering the evidences, the prosecutor urged the court to convict and sentence her accordingly.

Consequently, Justice Aikawa, pronounced the convict guilty as charged.

In her allocutus, (plea for mercy), defence counsel Mrs M. Ogunleye, urged the court to temper justice with mercy in its sentence, as the convict was a first time offender.

In his judgment, however, Aikawa held that the court was bound by the provisions of the law and must be guided by it.

He, accordingly, sentenced the convict to 10 years imprisonment beginning from the date of her arrest.

The charge marked FHC/L/301c/17, showed that the convict was arrested on May 19, at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja.

The prosecution said that she was apprehended during the outward clearance of a Qatar Airline flight to Saudi Arabia, with 330 grammes of Cocaine, a restricted narcotics prohibited by law.

He said that the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 11(b) of the NDLEA Act, Cap. N30, Laws of the Federation, 2004.

NAN

The post Woman bags 10 years imprisonment for cocaine trafficking appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

