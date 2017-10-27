Woman hides phone in soup, sends to boyfriend in Ogun prison

By Daud Olatunji

ABEOKUTA—A 33-year-old woman, Fatima Balogun, was, Wednesday, arrested by prison officials as she tried smuggling a mobile phone, hidden in a cooler of soup, to her robbery suspect boyfriend being held at Ibara Prisons, Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The woman was reportedly arrested at the prison’s gate lodge by the Special Intelligence Unit of Nigerian Prisons, Abeokuta Maximum Prisons.

Addressing newsmen yesterday, the Comptroller of Prisons, Ogun State command, CP Benson Abolade, said the action was a threat to national security, which he said is being taken seriously by the Comptroller General of Prisons.

Abolade said the suspect was arrested for trafficking in Prison, which he said was against the Prison operations.

He said some articles like handsets, weapons, drugs, sharp objects among others are prohibited from the Prisons, noting that “it is an offence to bring these articles to the yard without the permission of the Prison Officials.”

He added that the Command has contacted the Police for her prosecution to serve as deterrent to others.

He said: “Comptroller General frowns at such action because he knows that it impinges on the national security and that is why he gave a tall order that Special Intelligence Unit should be formed in all the Prisons formations nationwide.”

I didn’t know it’s a crime, she confesses

Speaking with newsmen during her parade, the suspect confirmed that she hid the phone in the soup to take to her boyfriend, identified as Ganiyu Ajibode.

Balogun disclosed that she has two children for the suspect, while they were married, before he eloped with another woman four years ago.

The suspect, who said she lives in Fagba, Iju-Saga in Lagos, said she has never visited the Prisons since her ex-husband was remanded for robbery six months ago, denying that the man asked her to bring the phone to him in the prison.

Her words: “I hid it in the stew because I know they will not allow me to take it to him in the Prisons. I did not know it is bad. I wrapped it in cellophane bag.

“We have been together for two years. I live with my father. I regret my action and hope that the government forgives me.”

The post Woman hides phone in soup, sends to boyfriend in Ogun prison appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

