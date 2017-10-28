Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Woman out to snatch elder sister’s cheating husband stabs her 68 times to death (Photos)

Posted on Oct 28, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A man enjoyed a sexual relationship with his sister-in-law, who went on to murder his wife in a jealous rage because she ‘wanted him to herself. Hafeez Rehman had a four-year affair with Sabah Khan, 27, who was jailed for life yesterday after she launched a frenzied knife attack on her 34-year-old sister Saima Khan […]

The post Woman out to snatch elder sister’s cheating husband stabs her 68 times to death (Photos) appeared first on Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Nigerian: Breaking News In Nigeria | Laila's Blog. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Get thousands of free final year project topics and materials sorted by subject to help with your research

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.